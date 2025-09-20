ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 3,210,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 24,739,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Down 5.7%

The firm has a market cap of £7.37 million, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.22.

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

