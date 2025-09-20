MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 2.3%

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MDB opened at $323.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.13. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,441,331. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 52.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 181.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.