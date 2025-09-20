JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94). Approximately 46,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 371,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 1.4%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.29.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £20,672.03. Also, insider John Scott bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,019 per share, with a total value of £1,052,850. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
Invest in the world you live in
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.
The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.