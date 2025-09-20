ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 163.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $182.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.