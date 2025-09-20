Trust Point Inc. Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,380. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock worth $74,111,427. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $422.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $498.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $506.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

