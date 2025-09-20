Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Approximately 6,063,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,477,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.06).

Hamak Gold Stock Down 5.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.93. The company has a market cap of £17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Hamak Gold Company Profile

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA) is a dual-strategy UK Main Market-listed company uniquely combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a forward-looking Bitcoin Treasury Management (BTM) strategy.

