Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.68). Approximately 39,978,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,617% from the average daily volume of 2,328,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.67).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 110 to GBX 130 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 60 to GBX 120 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.91. The stock has a market cap of £720.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,309.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts forecast that Jupiter Fund Management Plc will post 8.5093781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

