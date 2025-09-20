Fulton Bank N.A. Has $575,000 Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 790.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Pool Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $317.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.73. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

