Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $40.25 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of Toll Brothers worth $40,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

