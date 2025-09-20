Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 2.8%

TRU stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $923,789 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.