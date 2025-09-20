PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Up 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.30 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 73.52 ($0.99). 7,511,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 837,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.30 ($0.89).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 110.
View Our Latest Research Report on PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons Trading Up 3.8%
PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. Research analysts anticipate that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.