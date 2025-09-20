PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Up 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.30 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 73.52 ($0.99). 7,511,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 837,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.30 ($0.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 110.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £332.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,044.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. Research analysts anticipate that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.