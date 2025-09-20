Secure Asset Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 939,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 193,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

