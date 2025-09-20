Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kits Eyecare in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kits Eyecare presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kits Eyecare Stock Up 1.6%

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

OTCMKTS KTYCF opened at $11.44 on Friday. Kits Eyecare has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

