Sinotrans Limited (OTC:SNOTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sinotrans Limited (OTC:SNOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,994,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 7,527,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Sinotrans Price Performance

OTC SNOTF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Sinotrans has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About Sinotrans

See Also

Sinotrans Limited provides integrated logistics services primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Agency and Related Business, Professional Logistics, and E-commerce. It offers sea freight forwarding, such as space booking, arranging transportation, container delivery and loading, storage, port concentration and dispatch, customs declaration and inspection, distribution, and delivery; air freight forwarding, including pick-up and dispatch, warehousing, packaging, booking and handling, trunk air line freight forwarding, and trucking transit services; rail freight forwarding services; shipping agency services comprising port arrival and departure, documentation, ship supplies, and other ship related services at ports; and storage and yard services, such as storage, container consolidating and devanning, cargo loading and unloading, dispatching and distribution, etc.

