Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews India Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews India Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Matthews India Active ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews India Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Matthews India Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Matthews India Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

About Matthews India Active ETF

The Matthews India Active ETF (INDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Indian companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals. The fund follows an all-cap strategy while implementing a fundamental bottom-up approach. INDE was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

