T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1,168.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 724,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 667,295 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.