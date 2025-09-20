NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Reliance by 478.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Reliance by 387.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 567.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

RS opened at $287.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.35. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.80.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

