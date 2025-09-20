UBS Group Cuts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $290.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $292.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $272.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

