Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Nintendo Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter worth $1,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 13.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 27.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

