Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Nintendo Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
