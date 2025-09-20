Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 75.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 85.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Avient by 57.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

