Duolingo’s (DUOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.32.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo has a one year low of $256.63 and a one year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $23,716,221. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

