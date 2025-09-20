Bandwidth’s (BAND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $528.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $34,058.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,433.54. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,839. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock worth $1,139,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 11,281.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 16,036.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

