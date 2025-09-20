Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Frontline Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:FRO opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.25. Frontline has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.71 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.Frontline’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 134.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Frontline by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 9.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

