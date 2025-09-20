Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.54.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. Merus has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. Analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,792,500. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Merus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

