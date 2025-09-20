Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

COYA has been the subject of several other reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ COYA opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.26. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Further Reading

