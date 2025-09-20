Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HGTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

HGTY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.91. Hagerty has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.15 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,455,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $12,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,721,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,357,225.04. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 8,245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $73,545,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,955,387 shares of company stock worth $107,870,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 2,374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,557,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 33.2% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 451,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

