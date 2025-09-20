Nebius Group’s (NBIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.23 and a beta of 3.55. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $100.51.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

