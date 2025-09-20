Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $57.64

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.6429.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,908.20. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $97,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,941.35. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,430 shares of company stock worth $4,745,162. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 164,711 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.78 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

