Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. Adient has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Adient by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Adient by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

