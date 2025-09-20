Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $838.0909.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $916.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $954.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,014,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after buying an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,592,000 after buying an additional 227,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,751,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

