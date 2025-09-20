Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RL. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $355.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $311.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $321.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

