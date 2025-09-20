U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $51.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.