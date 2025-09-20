TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $109.00 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cormark downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $108.00 target price on shares of TFI International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

NYSE:TFII opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth $294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 46.9% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 168.5% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

