Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Declines By 21.9%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 425,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 544,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Zura Bio Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of ZURA stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.07.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on ZURA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
