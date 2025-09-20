Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Declines By 21.9%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 425,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 544,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zura Bio Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 1,499.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 657,420 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 714,258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZURA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

