BTIG Research Cuts Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $18.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOMD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $879.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

