Piper Sandler Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

TS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Tenaris stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,086,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $93,370,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after acquiring an additional 997,540 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenaris by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,767,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,120,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tenaris by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 754,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 241,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

