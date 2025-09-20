Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

COYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of COYA opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.26. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

