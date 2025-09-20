American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $796,706,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

