Rithm Capital’s (RITM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:RITM opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 688,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 532,866 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 557,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

