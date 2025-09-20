Loop Capital Upgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1,350.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,150.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,212.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

