Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Medical Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.67.

AMS opened at GBX 212.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of £459.28 million, a PE ratio of 6,538.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 243.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

