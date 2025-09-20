Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $137.83, with a volume of 19827496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.79.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Zephirin Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

