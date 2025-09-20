Miami International Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:MIAX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 23rd

Miami International’s (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 23rd. Miami International had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $345,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Miami International’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MIAX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Miami International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Miami International in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Miami International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Miami International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MIAX stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Miami International has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

