Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Worldline to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Worldline Stock Performance

About Worldline

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

