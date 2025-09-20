The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 653.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 104,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 90,981 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 97.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

The China Fund Price Performance

The China Fund stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

