Insider Buying: Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Insider Buys £224,420 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Mazen Darwazah bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,603 per share, for a total transaction of £224,420.

Mazen Darwazah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Mazen Darwazah purchased 200,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,756 per share, for a total transaction of £3,512,000.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,615 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 967.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,595 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,825.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,944.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,627.50.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Featured Articles

