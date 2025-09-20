Insider Buying: Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Insider Buys £224,420 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Mazen Darwazah bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,603 per share, for a total transaction of £224,420.
Mazen Darwazah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 7th, Mazen Darwazah purchased 200,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,756 per share, for a total transaction of £3,512,000.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,615 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 967.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,595 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,825.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,944.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
