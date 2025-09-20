Insider Buying: Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Insider Purchases 360,490 Shares of Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 360,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £10,814.70.

Eden Research Price Performance

Shares of LON:EDEN opened at GBX 2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Eden Research plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of £13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -706.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.26.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts expect that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

