Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £150.48 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 684 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 692 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 762.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 789.71. The company has a market capitalization of £404.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2,525.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 and a 12 month high of GBX 924.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150.

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

