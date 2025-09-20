Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £126.55 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,531 per share, for a total transaction of £126.55.
Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 14th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,136 per share, for a total transaction of £128.16.
- On Thursday, June 19th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,149 per share, for a total transaction of £107.45.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,544.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,188.53. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.77. The firm has a market cap of £27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -652.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Anglo American
Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.
Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.
