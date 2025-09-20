Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £126.55 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,531 per share, for a total transaction of £126.55.

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo American alerts:

On Thursday, August 14th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 6 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,136 per share, for a total transaction of £128.16.

On Thursday, June 19th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,149 per share, for a total transaction of £107.45.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,544.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,188.53. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.77. The firm has a market cap of £27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -652.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,300 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,216.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAL

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.