Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, In Depth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 73,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $268.67 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $270.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.